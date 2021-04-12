Who's Playing

Miami @ Portland

Current Records: Miami 27-25; Portland 31-21

What to Know

This Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.06 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET April 11 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the game is anything like the Trail Blazers' 125-122 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Portland didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home this past Saturday as they won 118-103. Portland can attribute much of their success to center Enes Kanter, who dropped a double-double on 30 boards and 24 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-104 this past Thursday. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

Their wins bumped Portland to 31-21 and the Heat to 27-25. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Trail Blazers and Miami clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trail Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.

Mar 25, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Miami 122

Feb 09, 2020 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 109

Jan 05, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Portland 111

Feb 05, 2019 - Miami 118 vs. Portland 108

Oct 27, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Portland 111

Mar 12, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 99

Dec 13, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Miami 95

Mar 19, 2017 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 104

Dec 03, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Miami 92

Apr 02, 2016 - Portland 110 vs. Miami 93

Dec 20, 2015 - Miami 116 vs. Portland 109

Injury Report for Portland

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Miami