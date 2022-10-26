Who's Playing
Miami @ Portland
Current Records: Miami 1-3; Portland 4-0
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since March 25 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Trail Blazers will play host again and welcome Miami to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Rip City should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Miami will be looking to get back in the win column.
Everything went Rip City's way against the Denver Nuggets on Monday as they made off with a 135-110 win. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard looked sharp as he had 31 points and eight assists in addition to six boards. Dame's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, falling 98-90. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Max Strus, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-14 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Rip City is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Rip City's win brought them up to 4-0 while the Heat's defeat pulled them down to 1-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rip City comes into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.8. But Miami ranks fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 24 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.76
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland and Miami both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 19, 2022 - Miami 104 vs. Portland 92
- Jan 05, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Portland 109
- Apr 11, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. Portland 98
- Mar 25, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Miami 122
- Feb 09, 2020 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 109
- Jan 05, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Portland 111
- Feb 05, 2019 - Miami 118 vs. Portland 108
- Oct 27, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 12, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 13, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Miami 95
- Mar 19, 2017 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 03, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Miami 92
- Apr 02, 2016 - Portland 110 vs. Miami 93
- Dec 20, 2015 - Miami 116 vs. Portland 109