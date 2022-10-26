Who's Playing

Miami @ Portland

Current Records: Miami 1-3; Portland 4-0

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since March 25 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Trail Blazers will play host again and welcome Miami to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Rip City should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Miami will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went Rip City's way against the Denver Nuggets on Monday as they made off with a 135-110 win. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard looked sharp as he had 31 points and eight assists in addition to six boards. Dame's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, falling 98-90. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Max Strus, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Rip City is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Rip City's win brought them up to 4-0 while the Heat's defeat pulled them down to 1-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rip City comes into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.8. But Miami ranks fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 24 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.76

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland and Miami both have seven wins in their last 14 games.