Trail Blazers vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 9 predictions from model on 34-18 roll

After dropping the first two games, the Miami Heat will look for their first win of their West Coast road trip when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Heat (34-17), fourth in the Eastern Conference, lead the Southeast Division, while the Trail Blazers (24-29) are 2.5 games out of a playoff spot. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Miami has won three straight in the series, including a 122-111 victory in Miami on Jan. 5. The Trail Blazers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 229.5. Before making any Heat vs. Blazers picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Trail Blazers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Heat vs. Trail Blazers:

Heat vs. Trail Blazers spread: Trail Blazers -3.5

Heat vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 227.5 points

Heat vs. Trail Blazers money line: Heat +132, Trail Blazers -157

MIA: Second in 3-point percentage at 37.8

POR: Third in free throw percentage at 80.8

Why the Heat can cover

Since entering the league in 1988-89, the Heat have been among the NBA's most successful franchises, making 20 playoff appearances and winning three championships, the last coming in 2012-13. Miami has had two straight winning seasons and nine in the past 11 years. The Heat also have had little trouble putting up points. Miami has totaled 5,709 points (111.9 per game) this season, the most through the first 51 games of a season in franchise history.

The Heat are led by forward Bam Adebayo, who has stepped up his play with Jimmy Butler (shoulder), who averages 20.5 points, out. Adebayo poured in 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field on Friday in a 105-97 loss to the Sacramento Kings. He added seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes and has scored in double-figures in three straight games.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Even so, the Heat aren't a lock to cover the Heat vs. Blazers spread. That's because Portland has won four straight at home and five of seven overall. Portland, coming off a 117-114 loss at Utah, has had two straight winning seasons and five of six, making six consecutive playoff appearances. In eight seasons under coach Terry Stotts, the Trail Blazers are 349-278 (.557).

Portland is powered by point guard Damian Lillard, who is averaging 29.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Lillard is going through a scoring stretch in which he has connected for 40 or more points in six of nine games, including 61 in a 129-124 win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20. Lillard scored 34 points in the first meeting with the Heat on Jan. 5.

How to make Heat vs. Trail Blazers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the total. In fact, it says Heat guard Chris Silva will score nearly two points fewer than his average, while Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside will score nearly four points under his average. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get that one at SportsLine.



So who wins Heat vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Trail Blazers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that's up nearly $3,000 on NBA picks, and find out.