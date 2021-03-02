Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Portland

Current Records: Charlotte 16-17; Portland 18-14

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Bragging rights belong to the Trail Blazers for now since they're up 7-2 across their past nine matchups.

Portland came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, falling 102-93. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Damian Lillard, who had 35 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Charlotte escaped with a win on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single free throw, 127-126. Power forward P.J. Washington had a stellar game for Charlotte as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points and nine boards.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 16-17 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 18-14. Allowing an average of 115.19 points per game, Rip City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last nine games against Charlotte.

Jan 13, 2020 - Portland 115 vs. Charlotte 112

Mar 03, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Charlotte 108

Jan 11, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Charlotte 96

Feb 08, 2018 - Portland 109 vs. Charlotte 103

Dec 16, 2017 - Portland 93 vs. Charlotte 91

Jan 31, 2017 - Portland 115 vs. Charlotte 98

Jan 18, 2017 - Charlotte 107 vs. Portland 85

Jan 29, 2016 - Portland 109 vs. Charlotte 91

Nov 15, 2015 - Charlotte 106 vs. Portland 94

Injury Report for Portland

Harry Giles III: Out (Calf)

CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Charlotte