Trail Blazers vs. Jazz odds, line: Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from Vegas legend on 11-4 run

The NBA's five-game Christmas Day slate comes to an end at 10:30 p.m. ET with a thrilling Western Conference tilt featuring the Utah Jazz hosting the Portland Trail Blazers. While the Jazz are coming off a heartbreaking 107-106 loss to the Thunder, the Blazers escaped with a three-point overtime home win vs. the Mavericks Sunday night. Sportsbooks list the Jazz as 6-point favorites in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Jazz odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored is 214.5. Before you make any Trail Blazers vs. Jazz picks, check out what top NBA analyst Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year stint as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts has covered the Vegas sports-betting industry for Sporting News, Gaming Today and VegasInsider.com.

Roberts is on a red-hot 11-4 streak involving his most recent NBA selections. He also has a great feel for the Jazz. He's 6-3 in his past nine spread picks involving Utah. The last time Roberts made a pick on the Jazz was Dec. 17, when he backed the Rockets as 4.5-point home favorites against Utah. He expected Houston to bounce back after a humiliating 27-point loss to the Jazz earlier in the month. The result was a tremendous effort by Houston's defense to hold Utah to 39-percent shooting in the 102-97 win, allowing Roberts to cover.

He has taken into account the Trail Blazers have won six of their previous nine games behind phenom point guard Damian Lillard, who's in the midst of another All Star-caliber season. In addition to leading the squad with 27.1 points per game, he's tops in assists with 5.9.

While Lillard is a fierce defender capable of scoring at will from the perimeter, Portland turns to Jusuf Nurkic to muscle in baskets from close range. The 7-foot center is the Blazers' No. 1 rebounder (10.2) and leads in steals (1.1) and blocked shots (1.3). He's coming off back-to-back double-doubles against the Jazz and Mavericks. Shooting guard C.J. McCollum does a little bit of everything as the team's second-leading scorer and can run the offense when Lillard is on the bench.

While Utah crushed Portland 120-90 Friday, the teams have been evenly matched recently, splitting the previous 10 games head-to-head, and both are 5-5 against the spread.

Although the Jazz blew by the Blazers last week, doesn't mean that Utah will cover this spread against Quin Snyder's 16-18 squad.

The Jazz are hoping to find their momentum at Vivint Smart Home Arena, where they're in the midst of a four-game homestand. Center Rudy Gobert is having a sensational season, averaging nearly 15 points per game and an impressive 12.3 boards. He's fifth in steals at 2.0 and has snagged double-digit rebounds in seven consecutive games. In his last outing against the Thunder, he rattled in 20 points and a key block in a losing effort. Gobert has blocked at least one shot in six straight.

But Utah's offense still runs through Donovan Mitchell. The shooting guard leads the team in scoring at 20.2 and registers 1.7 steals per contest. While capable of shooting from anywhere on the court, he's lethal when dashing to the rim. He also isn't afraid to tangle with the big boys in the paint and is knocking down over 80 percent of his free throws.

