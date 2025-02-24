We've got another exciting Northwest Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Delta Center. Utah is 14-42 overall and 7-20 at home, while Portland is 24-33 overall and 8-19 on the road. The Jazz are 12-6 in their last 18 meetings against the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds, and the over/under is 232.5 points.

Now, the model has set its sights on Portland vs. Utah. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers spread: Jazz +4.5

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 232.5 points

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers money line: Jazz: +155, Trail Blazers: -190

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

The Trail Blazers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They won their game on Saturday with ease, bagging a 141-88 victory over the Hornets. The win was much-needed relief for Portland as it spelled an end to its four-game losing streak.

The Trail Blazers' victory was a true team effort, with several players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Toumani Camara, who shot 4-for-6 from long range and dropped a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jabari Walker was another key player, dropping a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. The Trail Blazers were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists, the most they've managed all season.

Why the Jazz can cover

Meanwhile, the Jazz were able to grind out a solid win over the Rockets on Saturday, taking the game 124-115. Keyonte George was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 10 for 17 en route to 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists. George has now scored 20 or more points in three of his past five games and connected on 10 3-pointers over his last two contests.

The Jazz have also had success against the Trail Blazers at home in recent years. In fact, Utah is 12-5 in its last 17 meetings against Portland at home. In addition, the Trail Blazers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Jazz picks

