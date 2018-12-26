Trail Blazers vs. Jazz score: Watch NBA Christmas Day, live updates, full game coverage, highlights

The last game of the NBA Christmas Day slate could wind up being the most important for the playoff picture.

The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the most dominant teams in the Western Conference during the 2017-18 season. However, the team struggled mightily in the opening round and got swept by the New Orleans Pelicans. The Blazers finds themselves in the thick of the playoff race once again and have won three of their last four games. Of course, the team is only going to go as far as the stellar backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum can carry it.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz enter Christmas Day as one of the more perplexing stories of the regular season so far. Many believed that the Jazz would be one of the top seeds in the West, but things haven't exactly panned out that way. Even with adding sharpshooting guard Kyle Korver, Utah still finds itself in 11th place in the Western Conference and certainly is ready to leave 2018 in their rear-view mirror.

The two teams will do battle on Christmas Day after facing off this past Friday, a 120-90 win for the Jazz.

Follow all the NBA Christmas action live



Blazers at Jazz story lines:

Trail Blazers: In Portland's loss to Utah on Friday, they struggled to find any consistency on the offensive end and connected on just 10 of their 32 attempts from beyond the arc. It also didn't help that Lillard scored just 19 points on the night. Lillard and McCollum only combined to scored 31 points in the loss, and they're certainly going to have to do better this time around. Look for the team's perimeter shooting to try and have a little more success.

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell put up an absolute dud in Friday's meeting to the tune of three points on 1-of-10 shooting. While performances like that are few and far between for the second-year guard, that definitely can't happen when the lights are the brightest. The team did get a nice lift from Korver, who scored 18 points and knocked down a trio of shots from beyond the arc. The winner of this contest could be decided by which side has a better night shooting on the perimeter.

Game prediction, pick:

The Jazz have certainly been underwhelming so far this season. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are playing some solid basketball lately. Portland pulls this one out on the road.