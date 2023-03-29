Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Portland
Current Records: Sacramento 45-30; Portland 32-43
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.55 points per game.
Sacramento was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 119-115 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss was just more heartbreak for Sacramento, who fell 138-134 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Shooting guard Malik Monk had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Portland took a serious blow against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, falling 124-90. Rip City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 58-35. The top scorer for Portland was shooting guard Keon Johnson (20 points).
Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. If Rip City want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Kings' point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 29 points and six assists, and center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.27
Odds
The Kings are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Portland have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 23, 2023 - Sacramento 133 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 19, 2022 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 09, 2022 - Portland 103 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 24, 2021 - Sacramento 125 vs. Portland 121
- Oct 20, 2021 - Sacramento 124 vs. Portland 121
- Mar 04, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Sacramento 119
- Jan 13, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Sacramento 126
- Jan 09, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 07, 2020 - Sacramento 123 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 04, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 12, 2019 - Sacramento 107 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 25, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 10, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Sacramento 131
- Jan 14, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. Portland 107
- Jan 01, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 27, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Sacramento 99
- Feb 09, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 18, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 17, 2017 - Sacramento 86 vs. Portland 82
- Dec 28, 2016 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 89
- Dec 20, 2016 - Sacramento 126 vs. Portland 121
- Nov 11, 2016 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Sacramento 93
- Jan 26, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 27, 2015 - Portland 98 vs. Sacramento 94