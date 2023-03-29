Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Portland

Current Records: Sacramento 45-30; Portland 32-43

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.55 points per game.

Sacramento was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 119-115 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss was just more heartbreak for Sacramento, who fell 138-134 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Shooting guard Malik Monk had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Portland took a serious blow against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, falling 124-90. Rip City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 58-35. The top scorer for Portland was shooting guard Keon Johnson (20 points).

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. If Rip City want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Kings' point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 29 points and six assists, and center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.27

Odds

The Kings are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Portland have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.