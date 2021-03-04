Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Portland

Current Records: Sacramento 14-21; Portland 20-14

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are 15-5 against the Sacramento Kings since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. They will face off at 10 p.m. ET March 4 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Trail Blazers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 108-106 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Portland's power forward Carmelo Anthony filled up the stat sheet, picking up 22 points.

Speaking of close games: Sacramento came out on top in a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, sneaking past 123-120. Among those leading the charge for Sacramento was shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, six dimes and six rebounds.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Portland up to 20-14 and the Kings to 14-21. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trail Blazers have only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Sacramento has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.