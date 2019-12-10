Trail Blazers vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Portland 9-15; New York 4-19

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.42 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be hoping to build upon the 111-101 win they picked up against New York the last time they played in January.

The contest between the Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Trail Blazers falling 108-96, it was darn close. A silver lining for the Trail Blazers was the play of C Hassan Whiteside, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds along with five blocks. That's eight consecutive double-doubles for Whiteside.

Meanwhile, New York needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 104-103.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their ten home games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trail Blazers are stumbling into the game with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.5 on average. New York has experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: MSG Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 9-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last eight games against New York.