Late on Tuesday night, the 2020 NBA Playoffs action will continue inside the Disney World bubble with the 1 vs. 8 matchup in the Western Conference. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will begin their title quest against the red-hot Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

This is the Lakers' first playoff appearance since 2013, when they were unceremoniously swept out of the first round by the San Antonio Spurs. Things should be much different this time around, as they enter as one of the favorites to win it all behind LeBron and Anthony Davis.

As for the Trail Blazers, they're in the playoffs for the seventh season in a row, and they really had to scrap and claw their way in, beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-ever play-in tournament to clinch their spot. Damian Lillard has been on an absolute tear in the bubble, but the Lakers will be his biggest challenge yet.

How to Watch Game 1

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18 | 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 18 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT



TNT Odds: Lakers -6.5 | Over/Under: 233

Storylines

Lakers: When the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis last summer, they immediately became title contenders. Now, it's their time to prove it. They were one of the best teams all season long, but have not looked particularly sharp since the restart, and are now without Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo. The good news for Los Angeles is they ease into the playoffs with what should be a fairly easy matchup against a Blazers team that plays no defense.

Trail Blazers: After making the Western Conference finals last season, the Blazers nearly didn't even make the playoffs this time around, and needed some heroic performances from Damian Lillard in the seeding games just to sneak in. They're more healthy than they were pre-bubble, but they are awful on the defensive end and don't have the talent or depth on the wing to deal with LeBron James -- not that many teams do. They're going to need even more incredible play from Lillard to hang with the Lakers.

Game prediction

The Lakers are only 6.5-point favorites, and that seems a bit low so we're going to ride with them. Yes, Lillard has been awesome, but the Blazers play no defense and the Lakers are just a superior team. They should win this game comfortably. Pick: Lakers -6.5