Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Portland

Current Records: Los Angeles 37-29; Portland 37-29

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET May 7 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles suffered a grim 118-94 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Los Angeles was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-42. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 25 points along with five boards.

A well-balanced attack led Rip City over the Cleveland Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Portland claimed a resounding 141-105 victory over Cleveland on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 102-80 advantage. Their point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points and nine assists.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-10 ATS when expected to lose.

Los Angeles and Portland now sit at an identical 37-29. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.6. Less enviably, the Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.