Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Portland
Current Records: Los Angeles 37-29; Portland 37-29
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET May 7 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Los Angeles suffered a grim 118-94 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Los Angeles was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-42. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 25 points along with five boards.
A well-balanced attack led Rip City over the Cleveland Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Portland claimed a resounding 141-105 victory over Cleveland on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 102-80 advantage. Their point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points and nine assists.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-10 ATS when expected to lose.
Los Angeles and Portland now sit at an identical 37-29. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.6. Less enviably, the Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Portland have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 93
- Dec 28, 2020 - Portland 115 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Aug 29, 2020 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Portland 122
- Aug 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Portland 115
- Aug 22, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Portland 108
- Aug 20, 2020 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Portland 88
- Aug 18, 2020 - Portland 100 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Jan 31, 2020 - Portland 127 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Dec 28, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 06, 2019 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Portland 117
- Nov 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Portland 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Mar 05, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 02, 2017 - Portland 113 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Mar 26, 2017 - Portland 97 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 25, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 10, 2017 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Jan 05, 2017 - Portland 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 23, 2016 - Portland 121 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Nov 22, 2015 - Portland 107 vs. Los Angeles 93