Trail Blazers vs. Lakers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Portland

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-7; Portland 14-18

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after a few days off. The Lakers are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The Lakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 111-106 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite the Lakers' defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. SF LeBron James, who almost posted a double-double on 23 points, ten dimes, and nine rebounds, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 121-115 to the Utah Jazz. SF Carmelo Anthony had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 7.23 on average. The Trail Blazers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 6.56 blocked shots per game on average, good for second best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $104.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.