Trail Blazers vs. Lakers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Portland
Current Records: Los Angeles 24-7; Portland 14-18
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after a few days off. The Lakers are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
The Lakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 111-106 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite the Lakers' defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. SF LeBron James, who almost posted a double-double on 23 points, ten dimes, and nine rebounds, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 121-115 to the Utah Jazz. SF Carmelo Anthony had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 7.23 on average. The Trail Blazers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 6.56 blocked shots per game on average, good for second best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $104.00
Odds
The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 06, 2019 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Portland 117
- Nov 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Portland 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Mar 05, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 02, 2017 - Portland 113 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Mar 26, 2017 - Portland 97 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 25, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 10, 2017 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Jan 05, 2017 - Portland 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 23, 2016 - Portland 121 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Nov 22, 2015 - Portland 107 vs. Los Angeles 93
