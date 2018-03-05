Trail Blazers vs. Lakers odds: NBA picks, predictions from senior analyst on 33-20 run

Red-hot Western Conference clubs collide Monday when the Lakers host the Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET on national TV. Portland is gunning for its 15th straight win over L.A. Buoyed by Lonzo Ball's return, the Lakers have won a season-best five straight. The Blazers enter on a six-game roll that has vaulted them to the West's No. 3 seed.

Bookmakers list the Blazers as two-point road favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5.

Before picking a side, you need to hear what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. The veteran NBA handicapper continues to see things very clearly from an against-the-spread perspective. He is currently in the midst of a 33-20 run on NBA picks.

Part of his success: Hartstein has a vast network of Vegas sources and has been covering the industry as a sportswriter and analyst for two decades. He can spot a bad line a mile away. Now, he has locked in a play for Trail Blazers-Lakers on Monday.

Hartstein knows the Blazers have owned the Lakers, winning their past eight visits to Staples Center. Portland (37-26) also comes in on an absolute tear; its six-game streak includes wins over Golden State, Utah and Oklahoma City.

It's not just Damian Lillard (26.4 points per game) and CJ McCollum (21.7) who are clicking. Ed Davis has double-digit rebounds in his past three games, and rookie Zach Collins just chipped in a career-high 12 points in Saturday's 108-100 win over the Thunder.

But this might not be the same Lakers doormat Portland is used to. Ball is shooting 55.2 percent over his past four games, including 14 of 22 from deep, while showing no ill effects of his January hamstring injury.

L.A. has scored at least 113 points in each of its five consecutive wins, and has covered nine straight home games.

