Trail Blazers vs. Magic live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Portland

Current Records: Orlando 12-16; Portland 12-16

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are on the road again on Friday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Orlando might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Magic came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, falling 113-104. The Magic were up 60-45 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Portland beat the Golden State Warriors 122-112 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Portland was G Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 assists in addition to five rebounds.

Portland's win lifted them to 12-16 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 12-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland is stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Portland, Orlando comes into the game boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.1. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Trail Blazers in a difficult position.

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.