Who's Playing
Dallas @ Portland
Current Records: Dallas 21-18; Portland 24-16
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.03 points per game before their contest on Friday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET March 19 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Portland beat the New Orleans Pelicans 101-93 on Thursday. The Trail Blazers relied on the efforts of point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 36 points and six rebounds, and center Enes Kanter, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards. The matchup made it Dame's third in a row with at least 36 points.
Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Wednesday as they won 105-89. Point guard Luka Doncic took over for the Mavericks, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and nine dimes in addition to six boards.
Portland is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 20-20 against the spread.
Portland came out on top in a nail-biter against Dallas in the teams' previous meeting in February, sneaking past 121-118. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or does Dallas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won ten out of their last 19 games against Dallas.
- Feb 14, 2021 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Aug 11, 2020 - Portland 134 vs. Dallas 131
- Jan 23, 2020 - Dallas 133 vs. Portland 125
- Jan 17, 2020 - Dallas 120 vs. Portland 112
- Oct 27, 2019 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Mar 20, 2019 - Portland 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 10, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 23, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Dec 04, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 03, 2018 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 26, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. Dallas 93
- Jan 20, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Dallas 108
- Feb 07, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Feb 03, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Portland 104
- Dec 21, 2016 - Dallas 96 vs. Portland 95
- Nov 04, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 23, 2016 - Portland 109 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 20, 2016 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 01, 2015 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 112
Injury Report for Portland
- Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)
- Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Dallas
- Dorian Finney-Smith: Out (Personal)
- Tyrell Terry: Out (Personal)
- James Johnson: Out (Covid-19)
- Willie Cauley-Stein: Out (Covid-19)