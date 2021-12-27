Who's Playing

Dallas @ Portland

Current Records: Dallas 15-17; Portland 13-19

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Rip City ended up a good deal behind the New Orleans Pelicans when they played last Tuesday, losing 111-97. Point guard Damian Lillard did his best for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 39 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and seven assists. The contest made it Dame's third in a row with at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 120-116 to the Utah Jazz this past Saturday. Power forward Kristaps Porzingis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Portland took a serious blow against the Mavericks when the two teams previously met in March, falling 132-92. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trail Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.