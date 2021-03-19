Who's Playing

Dallas @ Portland

Current Records: Dallas 21-18; Portland 24-16

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.03 points per game before their contest Friday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET March 19 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Portland beat the New Orleans Pelicans 101-93 on Thursday. The Trail Blazers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and six boards, and center Enes Kanter, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Dame's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 36 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Mavericks wrapped it up with a 105-89 victory at home. Point guard Luka Doncic took over for Dallas, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and nine assists in addition to six rebounds.

Rip City is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 20-20 against the spread.

Portland came out on top in a nail-biter against Dallas in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 121-118. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 19 games against Dallas.