Who's Playing

Dallas @ Portland

Current Records: Dallas 21-19; Portland 25-16

What to Know

This Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.12 points per matchup. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Friday. The Trail Blazers snuck past Dallas with a 125-119 win. Rip City's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Damian Lillard, who had 31 points and six assists, and shooting guard CJ McCollum, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points. Dame's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Portland's victory lifted them to 25-16 while Dallas' defeat dropped them down to 21-19. We'll see if Rip City can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.