Who's Playing
Dallas @ Portland
Current Records: Dallas 21-19; Portland 25-16
What to Know
This Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.12 points per matchup. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Dallas is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Friday. The Trail Blazers snuck past Dallas with a 125-119 win. Rip City's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Damian Lillard, who had 31 points and six assists, and shooting guard CJ McCollum, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points. Dame's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Portland's victory lifted them to 25-16 while Dallas' defeat dropped them down to 21-19. We'll see if Rip City can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Portland have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.
- Mar 19, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Dallas 119
- Feb 14, 2021 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Aug 11, 2020 - Portland 134 vs. Dallas 131
- Jan 23, 2020 - Dallas 133 vs. Portland 125
- Jan 17, 2020 - Dallas 120 vs. Portland 112
- Oct 27, 2019 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Mar 20, 2019 - Portland 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 10, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 23, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Dec 04, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 03, 2018 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 26, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. Dallas 93
- Jan 20, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Dallas 108
- Feb 07, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Feb 03, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Portland 104
- Dec 21, 2016 - Dallas 96 vs. Portland 95
- Nov 04, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 23, 2016 - Portland 109 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 20, 2016 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 01, 2015 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 112