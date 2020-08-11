Watch Now: Highights: Mavericks vs. Jazz ( 1:34 )

We're coming down to the wire now with the seeding games inside the NBA's Disney World bubble, and at this point the contests are either meaningless, or extremely important. On Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers will meet the Dallas Mavericks in a contest that will, in fact, have plenty of importance.

Portland enters the game in ninth place in the Western Conference, but could move ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies depending on Tuesday's results. To do so, the Trail Blazers will have to beat the Mavericks, first of all, then hope they get some help from the Boston Celtics when they take on Ja Morant and Memphis.

As for Dallas, it has long ago clinched a playoff berth, but still has some seeding business to sort out. Heading into the matchup with the Blazers, the Mavs are one game back of the Utah Jazz in sixth place in the West, and could still overtake them if they're able to win out and the Jazz lose out.

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT



TNT Odds: Trail Blazers -2.5 | Over/Under: 240

Storylines

Trail Blazers: All alone in ninth place entering Tuesday's slate of games, the Blazers aren't technically in must-win mode, but they do control their own destiny. Win their last two games, and they are guaranteed to make it to the play-in tournament, and could even be the eighth seed. Lose one or both, and they're going to need some help from the teams behind them.

Mavericks: Dallas is in a much more comfortable position than the Blazers, as it is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and can't fall any lower. Still, the Mavs have something to play for, as there's a small chance they could catch the Utah Jazz for sixth place. Because the Jazz own the tiebreaker between the teams, they'll need to overtake them to finish in sixth, and the only way that happens is if the Mavs win out and the Jazz lose their last game.

Game prediction

The Blazers enter as slight 2.5-point favorites, and are fighting for their playoff lives, but we're going to ride with the Mavericks in this one. Luka Doncic has been unbelievable in the bubble, and Dallas is playing great ball right now, having won three of its last four, while the Blazers barely beat the 76ers without Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid last time out. Pick: Mavericks +2.5