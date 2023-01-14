The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Moda Center. Portland is 19-22 overall and 9-8 at home, while the Mavericks are 24-19 overall and 8-13 on the road. This will be the third meeting of the season and Dallas won the first two head-to-head matchups, winning 130-110 as 4-point home favorites on Dec. 16 and capturing a 117-112 win on the road on Nov. 12.

However, the Trail Blazers covered as 6.5-point home underdogs in that first matchup. This time around, Portland is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 226.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks spread: Trail Blazers -1.5

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks over/under: 226 points

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks money line: Portland -125, Dallas +105

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Rip City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as it fell 119-113 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Point guard Damian Lillard did his best for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 44% of their total). Lillard is averaging 28.2 points and 7.0 assists per game this season, but he is listed as questionable with an ankle injury for Saturday.

Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant will certainly have to pick up the scoring load if Lillard is unable to go. Simons is averaging 22.0 points per game this season while Grant is averaging 21.9 PPG. Portland will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak, while it has failed to cover in all five games on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Mavericks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 119-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas can attribute much of its success to point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double on 35 points, 14 boards, and 13 assists, while center Christian Wood dropped a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds along with six assists.

Doncic continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers on the season. He's averaging 34.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting a career-high 50.1% from the floor. Thursday's triple-double was his 10th of the season and he's now averaging 40.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists over his last 10 games. Dallas will be without Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring), while Wood (ankle) is questionable.

