Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood has averaged 20 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game since becoming a full-time starter on Dec. 17. He wasn't in the lineup when the Mavs lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday due to an ankle injury, but he's expected to be on the floor when they play again on Sunday night. He'll be a welcome addition back to the rotation, after averaging 25.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the two other meetings between the teams this season.

Tip-off from the Moda Center, where Portland is 10-8 this season, is set for 9 p.m. ET. Portland is favored by 6 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks:

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks spread: Trail Blazers -6

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks over/under: 222.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks money line: Portland -225, Dallas +185

What you should know about the Mavericks

Despite losing to the Trail Blazers 136-119 on Saturday, there were some bright spots in the game for the Mavericks. As a team, Dallas hit 47.8% of their 3-pointers, led by Reggie Bullock, who scored a season-high 25 points on the strength of his 8-for-10 shooting night from beyond the arc. Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 25 points as well, and made 4-of-6 shots from downtown.

Dallas has now lost three of its last four games -- which have all come on the road -- and a big part of that has been their failure to hit free throws. Against Portland on Saturday, the Mavs hit just 57.9% of their attempts, but they were even worse the game before against the Los Angeles Lakers, when they went just 9-for-17 from the charity stripe.

What you should know about the Trail Blazers

The Blazers needed a win after a four-game losing streak, and were able to find success against the Mavs on Saturday thanks to Damian Lillard's 36-point performance. In addition to Anfernee Simons' 21 points, center Jusuf Nurkic also scored 22 points to go with 11 rebounds. Every starter scored into double-digits on Saturday, as did rookie Shaedon Sharpe and Gary Payton II.

Payton has missed most of the season with a core injury, but has now strung together three consecutive appearances. Saturday's game against Dallas was the best of those three, after he scored 10 points and made four steals. The Blazers signed him, in part, for his effort on the defensive end of floor, which will be needed to limit Luka Doncic for a second-straight game, following his 15-point showing on Saturday.

