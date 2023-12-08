We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Dallas Mavericks. Portland is 6-14 overall and 2-5 at home, while Dallas is 12-8 overall and 6-4 on the road. The Blazers won the last two meetings between the teams, which came after Dallas having a six-game win streak in head-to-head matchups.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks spread: Trail Blazers +8

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks over/under: 231 points

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks money line: Trail Blazers: +265, Mavericks: -338

What to know about the Trail Blazers

Last Wednesday, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as it fell 110-106 to Golden State. The Trail Blazers have struggled against the Warriors recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup. The Blazers' loss came about despite a quality game from Shaedon Sharpe, who scored 26 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

Portland has been decimated by injuries this season, and Friday will be no different. Robert Williams III (knee) and Jerami Grant (concussion) are out, Deandre Ayton (knee) is doubtful, and Malcolm Brogdon (knee) is questionable. However, the Blazers welcomed back Anfernee Simons in their last game after missing 18 contests with a wrist injury, and he contributed 28 points in his return.

What to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Mavericks proved on Wednesday. They blew past Utah, posting a 147-97 win at home. With that victory, the Mavericks brought their scoring average up to 119.6 points per game. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kyrie Irving, who scored 26 points, and Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Dallas is extremely efficient offensively, leading the NBA in made 3-pointers per game while committing the fewest turnovers per night. However, the Mavs still have some work to do on the defensive end as they rank in the bottom 10 in steals, blocks and defensive rating. Newcomer Grant Williams (knee) is out for Friday, as is wing Josh Green (elbow).

