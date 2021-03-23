Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Portland

Current Records: Brooklyn 29-14; Portland 25-17

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-8 against the Portland Trail Blazers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.21 points per contest.

Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, winning 113-106. Point guard Kyrie Irving and shooting guard James Harden were among the main playmakers for Brooklyn as the former had 28 points and six assists along with seven boards and the latter had 26 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Portland lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 132-92. Rip City was down 103-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Damian Lillard (19 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

Brooklyn is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 29-14 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 25-17. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if the Trail Blazers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.