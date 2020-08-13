Watch Now: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers Looking To Lock Up 8 Seed ( 3:18 )

Late on Thursday night, the seeding games inside the NBA's Disney World bubble will roll on with an extremely important matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. This one will have major implications in the Western Conference playoff race.

If the Blazers win, they're guaranteed to finish in eighth place, regardless of the other outcomes on the day. Should they lose, however, they'll need some help to make sure they have a spot in this weekend's play-in tournament. Can Damian Lillard put together another big night to keep Portland alive?

As for the Nets, they're locked into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, so there's nothing on the line for them in this game. Except, perhaps, some pride, as they'll look to continue a three-game winning streak. Despite missing a number of key players, the new-look Nets have impressed in Orlando.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 13 | 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 13 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT



TNT Odds: Trail Blazers -9.5 | Over/Under: 236.5

Storylines

Trail Blazers: After everything the Blazers have been through this season, they can still make the playoffs. To do so, they'll need to first make sure they take care of business against the Nets. Win, and Portland is guaranteed to be the No. 8 seed heading into this weekend's play-in scenario. If they lose, however, they'll need help from some of the other teams in action today to determine if they'll get a spot.

Nets: Expectations for the Nets were extremely low heading into the bubble. They were already without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and a number of other key players, including Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan, weren't able to play in the restart. But despite bringing an almost brand new team to Disney, the Nets have gone 5-2 to not only clinch a playoff spot, but move up into seventh place.

Game prediction

The Blazers are 9.5-point favorites, which seems about right considering the talent level of these two teams, and everything that Portland has to play for. Considering those factors, we're going to ride with the Blazers to win and cover. There's just no way Damian Lillard is going to let them lose this one.