Who's Playing

Denver @ Portland

Current Records: Denver 37-20; Portland 32-25

What to Know

Get ready for a Northwest Division battle as the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will need to watch out since Denver has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 139-137 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost posting a triple-double on 47 points, 15 boards, and eight assists. That makes it six consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Rip City was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 113-112 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Shooting guard CJ McCollum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Denver, who are 28-29 against the spread.

Denver is now 37-20 while the Trail Blazers sit at 32-25. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Nuggets rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.90% on the season. Less enviably, Rip City has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Portland.