Who's Playing
Denver @ Portland
Current Records: Denver 37-20; Portland 32-25
What to Know
Get ready for a Northwest Division battle as the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will need to watch out since Denver has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 139-137 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost posting a triple-double on 47 points, 15 boards, and eight assists. That makes it six consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Rip City was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 113-112 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Shooting guard CJ McCollum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Denver, who are 28-29 against the spread.
Denver is now 37-20 while the Trail Blazers sit at 32-25. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Nuggets rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.90% on the season. Less enviably, Rip City has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Portland.
- Feb 23, 2021 - Denver 111 vs. Portland 106
- Aug 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Denver 115
- Feb 04, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 12, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 23, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 100
- May 12, 2019 - Portland 100 vs. Denver 96
- May 09, 2019 - Portland 119 vs. Denver 108
- May 07, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 98
- May 05, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 112
- May 03, 2019 - Portland 140 vs. Denver 137
- May 01, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Denver 90
- Apr 29, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 07, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 108
- Apr 05, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Portland 110
- Jan 13, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 113
- Nov 30, 2018 - Denver 113 vs. Portland 112
- Apr 09, 2018 - Denver 88 vs. Portland 82
- Jan 22, 2018 - Denver 104 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 22, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Portland 85
- Nov 13, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Denver 82
- Mar 28, 2017 - Portland 122 vs. Denver 113
- Dec 15, 2016 - Denver 132 vs. Portland 120
- Nov 13, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 13, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 03, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 30, 2015 - Portland 110 vs. Denver 103
- Nov 09, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 104