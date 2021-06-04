Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a victory for the Portland Trail Blazers, but it's no sure thing at this point. a win is still up for grabs for either squad after one quarter, but they are up 33-29 over the Denver Nuggets

The Trail Blazers have been riding high on the performance of point guard Damian Lillard, who has 12 points and three assists. A double-double would be Dame's third in a row.

Small forward Michael Porter Jr. has done his best for Denver, currently boasting 22 points (76% of their total).

Who's Playing

Denver @ Portland

Regular Season Records: Denver 3-2; Portland 2-3

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in a playoff game at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Averaging 119.80 points per contest, the Denver squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Portland's defense is prepared for a test.

The Nuggets are hoping for another win. They won 147-140 over Portland in overtime. Center Nikola Jokic was the offensive standout of the matchup for Denver, almost dropping a triple-double on 38 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.

Denver's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.50

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 19 out of their last 35 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Portland

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Denver