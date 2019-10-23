Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions from proven computer model

In a rematch of last year's Western Conference semifinals, the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will tip off their regular seasons on Wednesday. The Nuggets, who finished second in the conference a year ago, lost to the Trail Blazers in a seven-game playoff series. The Blazers, who were third in the West, advanced to the conference finals where they lost in four games to Golden State. Tip-off from the Moda Center is set for 10 p.m. ET. Portland is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 217.5. Before making any Blazers vs. Nuggets picks of your own, listen to the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Trail Blazers continue to be one of the NBA's most successful franchises, compiling a 2,134-1,836 all-time record in 49 seasons. The Blazers have made 35 postseason appearances and have won one NBA title (1976-77). Portland has had six straight seasons of finishing at or above .500.

Guard C.J. McCollum, who averaged 21 points per game during the regular season in 2018-19, has had strong games against Denver in the past. He went off on the Nuggets during the postseason last year, including a 41-point performance in Game 3 of the conference semifinals. McCollum averaged 26.4 points and six rebounds in the seven-game series.

But just because Portland got the best of Denver last season does not guarantee it will cover the Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers spread on Wednesday.

That's because Denver has also had plenty of success through the years, compiling a 2,116-2,106 all-time record in 52 seasons in the NBA and ABA. The Nuggets have made 34 playoff appearances, including 25 in the NBA, and have had two straight winning seasons. Since the 2003-04 season, Denver has made 11 playoff appearances.

Center Nikola Jokic, who led the Nuggets in scoring last season at 20.1 points and added 10.8 rebounds per game, is looking for continued improvement this season. The fifth-year veteran was a thorn in the Trail Blazers' side during last year's NBA playoffs, averaging 27.1 points in the seven-game series. He also muscled his way to 13.9 rebounds, including 19 in a Game 5 victory. In three regular-season games against Portland in 2018-19, he averaged 25.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

