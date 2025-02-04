The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Indiana Pacers for a cross-conference clash on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Portland has won eight of its last nine to improve to 21-29 on the season and is 13th in the West standings, while Indiana is 28-20 and is the current No. 4 seed in the East. These are two of the hottest teams in the league against the spread as well, with the Blazers covering nine in a row and the Pacers covering in 10 of 14.

Tipoff from the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Indiana is listed as a 5.5-point road favorite in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is currently 234 points. Before you make any Pacers vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Portland vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers spread: Portland +5.5

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers over/under: 234 points

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers money line: Portland +174, Indiana -210

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland is coming off a 121-119 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday to extend its winning streak to four games. The Blazers have crept to within 4.5 games of a spot in the NBA play-in tournament, and scoring depth has been a calling card in their surge.

There are seven players on the Portland roster that are averaging double-figures in points this season, and the Trail Blazers have scored 119 points or more during all four games of their current win streak. Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 20 rebounds against his former team, including nine offensive rebounds.

Why the Pacers can cover

Meanwhile, the Pacers are coming off a 112-111 win over the Jazz on Monday. Pascal Siakam finished with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field while adding six rebounds and two blocked shots in the win, and Indiana won the turnover battle 19-9.

The Pacers have also won four in a row now and have now won 12 of their last 14 games to move into the top four in the Eastern Conference. Indiana has also won seven games in a row on the road but will have frontcourt depth issues to address with Myles Turner (personal) out in addition to the long-term absences of Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman with Achilles' injuries.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Indiana vs. Portland 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, projecting 230 combined points, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations.

