Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Portland

Current Records: New Orleans 17-23; Portland 23-16

What to Know

This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.59 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET March 18 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

New Orleans is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 64-50 deficit. Point guard Damian Lillard took over for Rip City, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and ten dimes along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Rip City is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

Portland's win lifted them to 23-16 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 17-23. Dame will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 50 points and ten assists in addition to six boards on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if New Orleans' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Portland.