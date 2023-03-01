Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Portland

Current Records: New Orleans 30-32; Portland 29-32

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.44 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. They are getting right back to it as they host the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET March 1 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Trail Blazers received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 123-105 to the Golden State Warriors. Portland was up 65-48 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Cam Reddish had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 101-93. Small forward Brandon Ingram (25 points) was the top scorer for New Orleans.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 29-30-2 against the spread.

The Trail Blazers didn't have too much trouble with the Pelicans on the road in the teams' previous meeting last November as they won 106-95. Will Portland repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.18

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Portland.