Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Portland

Current Records: New Orleans 23-32; Portland 25-31

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since March 15 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was a hard-fought game, but Portland had to settle for a 111-104 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies last Wednesday. Small forward Carmelo Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for Rip City and finished with only five points on 1-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 123-118 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Small forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points in addition to six boards.

The Trail Blazers aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 7-16 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put Rip City at 25-31 and New Orleans at 23-32. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rip City is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.3 on average. New Orleans have had an even harder time: they are third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Portland.