Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Portland
Current Records: New Orleans 23-32; Portland 25-31
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since March 15 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was a hard-fought game, but Portland had to settle for a 111-104 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies last Wednesday. Small forward Carmelo Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for Rip City and finished with only five points on 1-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 123-118 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Small forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points in addition to six boards.
The Trail Blazers aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 7-16 ATS when expected to lose.
The losses put Rip City at 25-31 and New Orleans at 23-32. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rip City is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.3 on average. New Orleans have had an even harder time: they are third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 236
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Portland.
- Feb 11, 2020 - New Orleans 138 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 23, 2019 - New Orleans 102 vs. Portland 94
- Nov 19, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 104
- Mar 15, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 01, 2018 - Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119
- Apr 21, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123
- Apr 19, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 17, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 14, 2018 - New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 27, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 12, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113
- Dec 02, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 24, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 14, 2017 - New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77
- Nov 25, 2016 - Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 18, 2016 - New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 18, 2016 - Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2015 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89
- Dec 14, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Oct 28, 2015 - Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Trae Young scores career-high 50 on Heat
Young also passed Shaquille O'Neal for the most 40-point games in his first two seasons in...
-
Bam shows why he won Skills Challenge
Adebayo finished with 28 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in the loss
-
Thompson officially out for the season
Thompson suffered the injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
An overview of the NBA's major injuries, regularly updated
-
Report: Kyrie (shoulder) out for season?
Nets GM Sean Marks confirms Irving's season-ending surgery: 'Our goal is long term health here'
-
Lakers' Cousins talks teaming with A.D.
DeMarcus Cousins still believes in a duo that injuries and drama destroyed
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...