Detroit @ Portland

Current Records: Detroit 10-29; Portland 18-17

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers since March 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Detroit's road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET to face off against Portland. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.49 points per game.

This past Saturday, Detroit wrapped up 2022 with a 116-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 64-50 deficit. Detroit's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 28 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Rip City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Golden State Warriors. Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Damian Lillard, who had 34 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 18-19-2 against the spread.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 10-29 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 18-17. We'll see if the Pistons can repeat their recent success or if Rip City bounces back and reverse their fortune.

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.44

The Trail Blazers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Portland have won seven out of their last 13 games against Detroit.