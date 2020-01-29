Trail Blazers vs. Rockets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Portland
Current Records: Houston 29-17; Portland 20-27
What to Know
Tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.85 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Houston will need to watch out since Portland has now posted big point totals in their last 47 contests.
The Trail Blazers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, winning 139-129. Point guard Damian Lillard had a dynamite game for Portland; he shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 50 points and 13 assists in addition to six rebounds. Lillard's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 47 points.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Houston took down the Utah Jazz 126-117 on Monday. Shooting guard Eric Gordon was a one-man wrecking crew for Houston, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 50 points and six boards.
Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 20-27 and the Rockets to 29-17. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.24
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 16 games against Portland.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107
- Nov 18, 2019 - Houston 132 vs. Portland 108
- Jan 05, 2019 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 101
- Dec 11, 2018 - Houston 111 vs. Portland 103
- Oct 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Houston 85
- Apr 05, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 20, 2018 - Houston 115 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 10, 2018 - Houston 121 vs. Portland 112
- Dec 09, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 30, 2017 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107
- Nov 27, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Portland 114
- Nov 17, 2016 - Houston 126 vs. Portland 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Houston 119 vs. Portland 105
- Feb 10, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 06, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Houston 79
- Nov 18, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. Portland 103
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Crowd chants 'Kobe' after winning shot
The buzzer beater drew some inspiration from the Lakers legend
-
Kobe Bryant and 'girl dad' explained
Athletes and notable celebrities are getting involved in the trend
-
West on Kobe: 'Saddest day of my life'
West was responsible for bringing Bryant to the Lakers in 1996
-
Shaq opens up after Kobe's death
The Lakers legend reacted to the loss of Bryant during TNT's pregame special
-
Rockets vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Rockets vs. Trail Blazers matchup...
-
NBA DFS advice, Jan. 29 lineups, picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut