Trail Blazers vs. Rockets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston @ Portland

Current Records: Houston 29-17; Portland 20-27

What to Know

Tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.85 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Houston will need to watch out since Portland has now posted big point totals in their last 47 contests.

The Trail Blazers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, winning 139-129. Point guard Damian Lillard had a dynamite game for Portland; he shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 50 points and 13 assists in addition to six rebounds. Lillard's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 47 points.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Houston took down the Utah Jazz 126-117 on Monday. Shooting guard Eric Gordon was a one-man wrecking crew for Houston, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 50 points and six boards.

Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 20-27 and the Rockets to 29-17. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.24

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 16 games against Portland.