Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Portland

Current Records: San Antonio 6-8; Portland 9-4

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Portland hasn't won a game against San Antonio since May 8 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Trail Blazers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 117-112 to the Dallas Mavericks. A silver lining for Rip City was the play of power forward Jerami Grant, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spurs were pulverized by the Golden State Warriors 132-95 on Monday. San Antonio was down 99-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Devin Vassell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Portland is now 9-4 while the Spurs sit at 6-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trail Blazers come into the contest boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.8. But San Antonio is even better: they enter the matchup with only 18.6 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives San Antonio a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.89

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Portland.