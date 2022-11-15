Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Portland
Current Records: San Antonio 6-8; Portland 9-4
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Portland hasn't won a game against San Antonio since May 8 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Trail Blazers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 117-112 to the Dallas Mavericks. A silver lining for Rip City was the play of power forward Jerami Grant, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Spurs were pulverized by the Golden State Warriors 132-95 on Monday. San Antonio was down 99-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Devin Vassell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Portland is now 9-4 while the Spurs sit at 6-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trail Blazers come into the contest boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.8. But San Antonio is even better: they enter the matchup with only 18.6 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives San Antonio a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.89
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Portland.
- Apr 03, 2022 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 92
- Apr 01, 2022 - San Antonio 130 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 23, 2022 - San Antonio 133 vs. Portland 96
- Dec 02, 2021 - San Antonio 114 vs. Portland 83
- May 08, 2021 - Portland 124 vs. San Antonio 102
- Apr 16, 2021 - Portland 107 vs. San Antonio 106
- Jan 18, 2021 - San Antonio 125 vs. Portland 104
- Feb 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. San Antonio 117
- Nov 16, 2019 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 116
- Oct 28, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 110
- Mar 16, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Portland 103
- Feb 07, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. San Antonio 118
- Dec 02, 2018 - San Antonio 131 vs. Portland 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 07, 2018 - San Antonio 116 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 07, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 20, 2017 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 91
- Apr 10, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 15, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. San Antonio 106
- Dec 30, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 94
- Dec 23, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 90
- Mar 17, 2016 - Portland 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Nov 16, 2015 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 80
- Nov 11, 2015 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 101