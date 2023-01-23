Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Portland
Current Records: San Antonio 14-32; Portland 21-25
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. San Antonio is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.41 points per contest.
The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 131-126 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Small forward Keldon Johnson (23 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio.
Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, falling 121-112. Portland was up 71-46 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Damian Lillard, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten assists in addition to six boards, and shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 31 points.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.85
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Portland.
