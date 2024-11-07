A pair of teams looking to improve on their recent fortunes clash when the Portland Trail Blazers meet the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Portland is coming off a 118-100 win at New Orleans on Monday, while San Antonio dropped a 127-100 decision at Houston on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers (3-5), who have lost two of three, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Spurs (3-5), who have lost two in a row, are 2-1 on their home floor. San Antonio will be without forward Jeremy Sochan (broken thumb).

Tip-off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 4-point favorites in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Spurs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs spread: San Antonio -4

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs over/under: 218 points

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs money line: Portland +144, San Antonio -173

POR: The Trail Blazers are 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

SA: The Spurs are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Portland

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio is powered by center Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks in Wednesday's loss at Houston. In eight games this season, he is averaging 18.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in 30.4 minutes of action. He has registered two double-doubles this season, including a 14-point, 20-rebound effort in a 106-101 loss to the Houston Rockets on Oct. 28.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul is another scoring option for San Antonio. In eight games, all starts, he is averaging 11.8 points, 8.3 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28.8 minutes of action. He has three double-doubles on the season, including a 15-point and 13-assist performance in a 113-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. He had 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a 106-88 win at Utah on Oct. 31.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Shooting guard Anfernee Simons is one of five players averaging double-digit scoring. In eight games, all starts, he is averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 34.1 minutes. He is coming off a 24-point, four-assist effort in the win at New Orleans on Monday. He scored 27 points, dished out six assists, had two steals and grabbed two rebounds in a 125-103 win over the Pelicans on Oct. 27.

Small forward Jerami Grant is off to a fast start to the season. He is averaging 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and one steal in 33.5 minutes. Grant scored a season-high 34 points, while grabbing six rebounds and three blocks in a 105-103 loss to New Orleans on Oct. 25. He had 28 points, five rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals in the win over the Pelicans on Oct. 27.

