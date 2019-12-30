Trail Blazers vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Portland
Current Records: Phoenix 12-20; Portland 14-19
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.03 points per game in their game on Monday. Their will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to the Portland Trail Blazers' court at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The odds don't look promising for Phoenix, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The Suns escaped with a win against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single basket, 112-110. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was SG Devin Booker, who posted a double-double on 32 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Portland had to settle for a 128-120 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Portland got a solid performance out of G Damian Lillard, who had 31 points and nine assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
The last time the two teams met in December, Phoenix and Portland were neck-and-neck, but Phoenix came up empty-handed with a 111-110 defeat. Can Phoenix avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 231
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92
