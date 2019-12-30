Trail Blazers vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Portland

Current Records: Phoenix 12-20; Portland 14-19

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.03 points per game in their game on Monday. Their will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to the Portland Trail Blazers' court at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The odds don't look promising for Phoenix, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Suns escaped with a win against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single basket, 112-110. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was SG Devin Booker, who posted a double-double on 32 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Portland had to settle for a 128-120 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Portland got a solid performance out of G Damian Lillard, who had 31 points and nine assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

The last time the two teams met in December, Phoenix and Portland were neck-and-neck, but Phoenix came up empty-handed with a 111-110 defeat. Can Phoenix avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBA TV

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 231

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.