Trail Blazers vs. Suns: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Portland

Current Records: Phoenix 26-38; Portland 28-37

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.4 points per game before their game on Tuesday. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after a few days off. Portland's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Phoenix hopes will continue.

The contest between the Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Trail Blazers falling 123-111 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Rip City was down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard CJ McCollum (19 points) and center Hassan Whiteside (19 points) were the top scorers for Portland. Whiteside has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, winning 140-131. Phoenix relied on the efforts of point guard Ricky Rubio, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 13 assists, and 13 boards, and shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 36 points and eight assists in addition to five boards. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Rubio has had at least ten assists.

Phoenix's victory lifted them to 26-38 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 28-37. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.