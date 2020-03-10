Trail Blazers vs. Suns: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Portland
Current Records: Phoenix 26-38; Portland 28-37
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.4 points per game before their game on Tuesday. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after a few days off. Portland's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Phoenix hopes will continue.
The contest between the Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Trail Blazers falling 123-111 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Rip City was down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard CJ McCollum (19 points) and center Hassan Whiteside (19 points) were the top scorers for Portland. Whiteside has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, winning 140-131. Phoenix relied on the efforts of point guard Ricky Rubio, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 13 assists, and 13 boards, and shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 36 points and eight assists in addition to five boards. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Rubio has had at least ten assists.
Phoenix's victory lifted them to 26-38 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 28-37. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Portland have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 06, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92
