The Portland Trail Blazers have won three games in a row and are beginning to creep back into the NBA play-in tournament conversation in the Western Conference. On Monday, they'll take on the Phoenix Suns with an opportunity to take another step towards playoff contention. Portland is now 20-29 on the season and is 13th in the West, while Phoenix is 25-23 overall and is eighth in the standings.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. Phoenix is the 4.5-point favorite in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Suns odds, and the over/under is listed at 229 points. Before you make any Suns vs. Trail Blazers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 144-102 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Portland vs. Phoenix 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Suns spread: Portland +4.5

Trail Blazers vs. Suns over/under: 229 points

Trail Blazers vs. Suns money line: Portland +166, Phoenix -200

Trail Blazers vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Trail Blazers vs. Suns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland hosted the Suns on Saturday as well and came away with a decisive 127-108 victory. The Trail Blazers forced 19 turnovers by the Suns and also limited their opponents to 10-for-33 from the 3-point line. Deandre Ayton led Portland with 24 points against his former team, and all five starters for the Blazers reached double-figures in the victory.

Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson both reached double-figures off the bench as well, and the Trail Blazers shot 51.7% from the floor as a team while only committing 10 turnovers. Portland has now covered the spread in each of its last four games against the Suns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Suns can cover

Meanwhile, Devin Booker had 37 points in the loss on Saturday and Kevin Durant had 22 points, but the rest of the roster went just 18-for-48 from the floor. Trade rumors continue to swirl surrounding Bradley Beal, who had 13 points off the bench in the defeat.

However, Phoenix had covered the spread in three of its previous four games on the road prior to Saturday's loss, and it will be hoping for a quick turnaround. In its favor, the Suns have beaten the Blazers in six of their last eight meetings, while Portland center Robert Williams III (hand) is questionable after missing the last three games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Phoenix vs. Portland and is leaning over the total, projecting 230 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Suns vs. Blazers on Monday, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Suns spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.