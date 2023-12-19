We've got another Western Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to tip at 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. The Blazers are 6-19 overall and 2-9 at home, while Phoenix is 14-12 overall and 7-4 on the road. These two franchises met just under a month ago with Phoenix capturing a 120-107 win at home as 12.5-point favorites.

However, it's been the Trail Blazers who have been the slightly better bet against the spread this season, going 12-13 against the number while the Suns are 10-15. However, Phoenix is still favored by 7 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231.5 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000.

The model has set its sights on Suns vs. Blazers. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Trail Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Suns spread: Trail Blazers +7

Trail Blazers vs. Suns over/under: 231.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Suns money line: Trail Blazers: +237, Suns: -293

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix managed a 112-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The Suns were down 53-37 with 2:55 left in the second quarter, but they still came back for the handy four-point victory. Kevin Durant had 28 points, five rebounds and five assists in the victory, while Devin Booker had 27 points and eight assists.

With Bradley Beal (ankle) on the shelf once again for at least two weeks, Booker and Durant will continue to refine their chemistry as the top two scoring options. The Suns rank eighth in the NBA in 3-point defense (35.4%) this season while ranking 11th in 3-point shooting (37.3%).

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 118-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. The losing side was boosted by Jerami Grant, who scored 30 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Anfernee Simons also had 24 points and seven assists in the loss but went 0-for-5 from the 3-point line. Simons is averaging 25.7 points and 5.6 assists in the seven games he's played this season after missing six weeks following a thumb injury he suffered in the first game of the season. Portland could be shorthanded tonight as well as Shaedon Sharpe (adductor) is questionable.

Key Betting Info

Durant will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 30.6 points, 1.2 blocks, and 5.6 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Trail Blazers are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games when at home.

The Suns are 3-7-1 against the spread in their last 11 games vs teams that win less than 45% of games.

The Trail Blazers are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games as a home dog.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations.

Who wins Suns vs. Blazers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?