Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Portland

Current Records: Oklahoma City 26-28; Portland 27-28

What to Know

This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.63 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Things were close when Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers clashed on Tuesday, but the Thunder ultimately edged out the opposition 133-130. Oklahoma City's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 30 points and eight assists, and small forward Jalen Williams, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds and six steals.

Speaking of close games: the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Portland proved too difficult a challenge. Portland sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 125-122 victory. It was another big night for their point guard Damian Lillard, who dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 11 assists, and ten boards. That's Dame's first triple-double of the season.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 24-8 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Thunder to 26-28 and the Trail Blazers to 27-28. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland and Oklahoma City both have 17 wins in their last 34 games.