Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Portland
Current Records: Oklahoma City 26-28; Portland 27-28
What to Know
This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.63 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Things were close when Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers clashed on Tuesday, but the Thunder ultimately edged out the opposition 133-130. Oklahoma City's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 30 points and eight assists, and small forward Jalen Williams, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds and six steals.
Speaking of close games: the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Portland proved too difficult a challenge. Portland sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 125-122 victory. It was another big night for their point guard Damian Lillard, who dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 11 assists, and ten boards. That's Dame's first triple-double of the season.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 24-8 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Thunder to 26-28 and the Trail Blazers to 27-28. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland and Oklahoma City both have 17 wins in their last 34 games.
- Dec 21, 2022 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Portland 98
- Dec 19, 2022 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 121
- Apr 05, 2022 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 28, 2022 - Oklahoma City 134 vs. Portland 131
- Feb 04, 2022 - Oklahoma City 96 vs. Portland 93
- Jan 31, 2022 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 03, 2021 - Portland 133 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Feb 16, 2021 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Jan 25, 2021 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Portland 122
- Jan 18, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Portland 106
- Dec 08, 2019 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 27, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Oct 30, 2019 - Portland 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Apr 21, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Apr 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 108
- Apr 16, 2019 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 14, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Mar 03, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 05, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2017 - Portland 126 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Mar 02, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Feb 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 13, 2016 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 06, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Mar 14, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 16, 2015 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Portland 90