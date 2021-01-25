Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Portland
Current Records: Oklahoma City 6-9; Portland 9-6
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.67 points per game before their contest Monday. They should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Oklahoma City Thunder will be looking to regain their footing.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Rip City sidestepped the New York Knicks for a 116-113 win. It was another big night for the Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 39 points, eight assists and five boards. The matchup made it Dame's third in a row with at least 35 points.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, falling 108-100. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a rough evening: he played for 30 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their nine home games.
Oklahoma City's defeat took them down to 6-9 while Portland's win pulled them up to 9-6. If the Trail Blazers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping OKC's point guard George Hill, who had 22 points, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 23 points and seven assists along with six rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Oklahoma City.
