Through 2 Quarters

Down two at the end of last quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers have now snagged the lead. a win is still up for grabs for either squad at halftime, but they are up 50-46 over the Oklahoma City Thunder

Rip City has been led by small forward Tony Snell, who so far has 11 points along with seven boards.

Oklahoma City hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to nine points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Portland

Current Records: Oklahoma City 16-34; Portland 21-31

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. The Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Oklahoma City should still be riding high after a win, while Portland will be looking to right the ship.

Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 99-94 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the loss, Portland got a solid performance out of small forward Norman Powell, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 120-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The score was all tied up at the break 51-51, but the Thunder were the better team in the second half. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Luguentz Dort, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and six boards, and point guard Tre Mann, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Portland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Portland is now 21-31 while Oklahoma City sits at 16-34. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Portland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Oklahoma City has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.28

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Trail Blazers slightly, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Portland

Eric Bledsoe: Out (Not Injury Related)

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)

Justise Winslow: Out (Not Injury Related)

Keon Johnson: Out (Not Injury Related)

Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)

Cody Zeller: Out (Knee)

Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City