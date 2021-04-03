Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Portland

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-28; Portland 29-19

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.42 points per game before their contest Saturday. They and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 10 p.m. ET April 3 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Portland and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday was not particularly close, with the Trail Blazers falling 127-109. Portland was down 97-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Portland back was the mediocre play of power forward Carmelo Anthony, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was pulverized by the Phoenix Suns 140-103 on Friday. Oklahoma City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-50. Oklahoma City's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Theo Maledon, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 24-24 against the spread.

Portland had enough points to win and then some against Oklahoma City in the teams' previous meeting in February, taking their game 115-104. Will Portland repeat their success, or does Oklahoma City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Oklahoma City.