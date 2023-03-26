Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Portland
Current Records: Oklahoma City 36-38; Portland 32-41
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since April 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the matchup is anything like OKC's 138-129 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Portland as they lost 124-96 to the Chicago Bulls this past Friday. Rip City was down 94-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Rip City was shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (24 points).
Meanwhile, OKC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 116-111 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the defeat, OKC got a solid performance out of point guard Josh Giddey, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 17 rebounds in addition to seven assists.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Allowing an average of 116.19 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.22
Odds
The Thunder are a big 8-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 35 games against Portland.
- Feb 10, 2023 - Oklahoma City 138 vs. Portland 129
- Dec 21, 2022 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Portland 98
- Dec 19, 2022 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 121
- Apr 05, 2022 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 28, 2022 - Oklahoma City 134 vs. Portland 131
- Feb 04, 2022 - Oklahoma City 96 vs. Portland 93
- Jan 31, 2022 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 03, 2021 - Portland 133 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Feb 16, 2021 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Jan 25, 2021 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Portland 122
- Jan 18, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Portland 106
- Dec 08, 2019 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 27, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Oct 30, 2019 - Portland 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Apr 21, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Apr 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 108
- Apr 16, 2019 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 14, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Mar 03, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 05, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2017 - Portland 126 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Mar 02, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Feb 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 13, 2016 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 06, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Mar 14, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 16, 2015 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Portland 90