Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Portland

Current Records: Oklahoma City 36-38; Portland 32-41

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since April 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the matchup is anything like OKC's 138-129 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Portland as they lost 124-96 to the Chicago Bulls this past Friday. Rip City was down 94-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Rip City was shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (24 points).

Meanwhile, OKC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 116-111 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the defeat, OKC got a solid performance out of point guard Josh Giddey, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 17 rebounds in addition to seven assists.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Allowing an average of 116.19 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.22

Odds

The Thunder are a big 8-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 35 games against Portland.