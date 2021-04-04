Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Portland

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-28; Portland 29-19

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.42 points per game before their contest this past Saturday. They and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 10 p.m. ET April 3 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Portland ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played this past Friday, losing 127-109. The Trail Blazers were down 97-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Carmelo Anthony just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City took a serious blow against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, falling 140-103. OKC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-50. The losing side was boosted by point guard Theo Maledon, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five rebounds.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 24-24 against the spread.

Portland had enough points to win and then some against OKC in the teams' previous meeting in February, taking their game 115-104. Will Rip City repeat their success, or does OKC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Portland

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (Quadriceps)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City