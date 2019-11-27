Trail Blazers vs. Thunder: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Current Records: Portland 6-12; Oklahoma City 6-10

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. Portland and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Allowing an average of 115.06 points per game, Portland has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The Trail Blazers have more to be thankful for after their game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Portland made easy work of Chicago and carried off an 117-94 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 92-72 advantage.

As for Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Golden State Warriors 100-97.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their five home games.

Their wins bumped Portland to 6-12 and Oklahoma City to 6-10. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.04

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Oklahoma City.