Trail Blazers vs. Thunder: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)
Current Records: Portland 6-12; Oklahoma City 6-10
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. Portland and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Allowing an average of 115.06 points per game, Portland has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
The Trail Blazers have more to be thankful for after their game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Portland made easy work of Chicago and carried off an 117-94 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 92-72 advantage.
As for Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Golden State Warriors 100-97.
Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their five home games.
Their wins bumped Portland to 6-12 and Oklahoma City to 6-10. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.04
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Oklahoma City.
- Oct 30, 2019 - Portland 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Apr 21, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Apr 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 108
- Apr 16, 2019 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 14, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Mar 03, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 05, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2017 - Portland 126 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Mar 02, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Feb 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 13, 2016 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 06, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Mar 14, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 16, 2015 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Portland 90
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
C's list Walker as 'probable' vs. Nets
Brad Stevens and the Celtics are thankful Walker's neck injury was just a sprain and not worse
-
5 reasons to be thankful for the NBA
The rise of Luka Doncic as well as Giannis and Kawhi's nightly dominance are among the reasons...
-
NBA DFS picks, Nov 27 DK lineups, stacks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Walker filling in admirably for Irving
A statistical breakdown of how Walker has filled in for Irving as Boston's starting point guard
-
Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Lakers vs. Pelicans game 10,000...
-
Celtics vs. Nets odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. Celtics game 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans