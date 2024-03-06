We've got another exciting Northwest Division matchup on schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to tip at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Moda Center. Portland is 17-43 overall and 9-20 at home, while Oklahoma City is 42-19 overall and 18-13 on the road. The Thunder are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, while the Blazers have the second-worst record in the conference and are closing in on being mathematically eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder spread: Trail Blazers +13.5

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder over/under: 224.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder money line: Trail Blazers: +620, Thunder: -950

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder fell 116-104 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. It was a sloppy night offensively for Oklahoma City, as the team shot just 39.4% from the floor. The Thunder were also absolutely dominated on the glass, with Los Angeles winning the rebounding battle 55-38.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in the loss but went just 5-for-13 from the floor. Meanwhile, NBA Rookie of the Year candidate Chet Holmgren had 15 points and seven rebounds in the defeat. The Thunder have now lost two of three.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as it fell 119-114 to the Timberwolves. The loss came despite a brilliant performance from Anfernee Simons, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 14 assists. Duop Reath also had 26 points in the defeat.

Forced into a starting role over the last three games, Reath is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 59.0% from the floor and 44.4% from the 3-point line. After losing by 62 points to the Thunder earlier in the season, Portland did cover the spread comfortably as 13.5-point underdogs in a 111-109 loss to Oklahoma City on Jan. 23. It'll hope to build off that performance on Wednesday despite having a lengthy injury list. Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Scoot Henderson (adductor) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) are all out, while Deandre Ayton (hand) is doubtful and Jerami Grant (quad) is questionable.

Key Betting Info

Simons will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. This season, he has averaged 22.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game and he'll have to continue to carry a heavy load for a Portland squad that has eight players listed on the injury report.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Trail Blazers are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games when the spread was between +11.5 to +14.5.

The Thunder are 31-18-1 against the spread in their last 50 games after a day off.

The Thunder are 28-17 against the spread in their last 45 games when favored.

