Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Portland
Current Records: Minnesota 13-12; Portland 13-12
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since March 13 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Trail Blazers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Minnesota at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Minnesota should still be riding high after a victory, while Portland will be looking to right the ship.
Portland lost 121-120 to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday on a last-minute jumper from Denver's point guard Jamal Murray as the clock expired. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons wasn't much of a difference maker for Portland; Simons picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 6-point finish.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 118-108 on Friday. Minnesota relied on the efforts of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, and small forward Kyle Anderson, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 12 assists along with seven boards. Anderson had some trouble finding his footing against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Portland's loss took them down to 13-12 while Minnesota's win pulled them up to 13-12. Allowing an average of 115.76 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.
- Mar 07, 2022 - Minnesota 124 vs. Portland 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - Minnesota 135 vs. Portland 121
- Jan 25, 2022 - Minnesota 109 vs. Portland 107
- Dec 12, 2021 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 14, 2021 - Minnesota 114 vs. Portland 112
- Mar 13, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Minnesota 121
- Jan 07, 2021 - Portland 135 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 09, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 102
- Dec 21, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 01, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Minnesota 122
- Dec 08, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 105
- Nov 16, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. Minnesota 81
- Mar 01, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 24, 2018 - Portland 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 14, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 18, 2017 - Minnesota 108 vs. Portland 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 03, 2017 - Minnesota 110 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 01, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Minnesota 89
- Apr 09, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 31, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 05, 2015 - Portland 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 02, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Minnesota 101